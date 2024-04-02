Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 52.3 in March, unchanged from a revised February reading, with signs of moderate expansion from the previous month, the index publisher said on Tuesday.

The March reading came in below both the long-term monthly average of 52.4 and an average reading of 55.5 in the same month of the past three years, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said.

The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"In March, respondents reported moderate expansion compared to the previous month," the publisher said.

The index of production volumes rose and was above 50 points, showing an expansion.

The index for purchased stocks declined, and was below 50 points.

The index for purchase prices grew, with the index value signalling a moderate increase in prices.

The employment index rose. The export and import indices were both above 50 points. (Reporting by Anita Komuves)



