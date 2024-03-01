Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.2 in February from a revised 50.1 in January, with signs of moderate expansion appearing, the index publisher said on Friday.

The January reading was revised upwards from 49.9, the Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said.

The publisher said the February reading came in below both the long-term monthly average of 53.1 and an average reading of 54.4 in the same month of the past three years. The 50-point mark separates growth in manufacturing from contraction.

"Respondents reported moderate expansion compared to the previous month," the publisher said.

The index of production volumes rose and was above 50 points. The volume of new orders also increased, but was only the 15th highest reading since 1995.

The index for purchased stocks declined, and was below 50 points. The reading was the 6th lowest since 1995.

The index for purchase prices declined, with the index value signalling a decline in prices.

The employment index also declined. The export index was above 50 points but the import index indicated a slight contraction. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)



