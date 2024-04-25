Turkey's central bank said on Thursday that it raised the interest rates on required reserves involving lira and FX-protected lira deposits to support the transition to lira deposits.

The central bank said the maximum interest rate on required reserves for lira deposits will be set at 80% of the policy rate.

The bank also said the maximum interest rate applied to required reserves of fx-protected lira deposits will be set at 60% of the policy rate. The bank left its policy rate at 50% on Thursday.

