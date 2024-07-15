ANKARA — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan signed an amended protocol for the minutes establishing the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council.



This protocol aims to elevate bilateral relations across various fields to meet the aspirations of the leadership and people of both brotherly countries.



Prince Faisal met with Fidan at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul on Sunday as part of his official visit to Turkey.



During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields, as well as intensifying bilateral and multilateral coordination on issues of mutual concern.



The meeting was attended by Dr. Saud Al-Sati, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Fahd Abu Al-Nasr, Saudi Ambassador to Turkey, and Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, Director General of the Minister of Foreign Affairs' Office.

