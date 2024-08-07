Muscat: The National Center for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards at the Civil Aviation Authority has reported cloud cover across most of the Sultanate of Oman. This weather pattern is a result of a low-pressure system originating from the Sea of Oman, primarily affecting the northern governorates with scattered rainfall today, Tuesday, August 5, 2024.

Aisha bint Jumaa Al Qasimi, a meteorologist at the Civil Aviation Authority, said: "Forecasts indicate that low and medium-altitude clouds will continue to flow over the northern governorates of the Sultanate ⁧of Oman‬⁩ from the Sea of Oman, and local cloud activity over Al Hajar Mountains and the surrounding areas during the afternoon and evening, with the possibility of scattered rain of varying intensity over the governorates of Al Dakhiliyah, South Al Batinah, Muscat, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, North Al Sharqiah, South Al Sharqiyah‬⁩‬⁩, ⁧in quantities ranging between 15 to 45 mm.

She added that Wilayat of ⁧‫Nakhal has‬⁩ recorded the highest amount of rainfall due to the weather conditions, at 48.6 mm, followed by wilayat of Al Buraimi‬⁩ at 24.6 mm, then Wilayat of ⁧‫Rustaq ‬⁩ at 22.8 mm, according to readings from the meteorological monitoring stations affiliated with the Civil Aviation Authority.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

