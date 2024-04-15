Intermittent moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected to affect the kingdom from this evening until tomorrow evening, the Meteorological Directorate at the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry said yesterday.

The expected showers will be accompanied by strong wind gusts reaching 40 knots at times, causing rough seas. The public is advised to be cautious and avoid sea activities.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).