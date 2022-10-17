Fujairah has seen a drop in the number of fatal and serious accidents from January till August, this year.

A top official at Fujairah Police attributed the decline of the number of accidents to the increasing awareness among drivers.

Recent statistics issued by the traffic department show that 4 people died and 99 have been injured in 7,517 accidents during the first eight months.

An official at the Traffic and Patrols Department said that the department has implemented traffic awareness campaigns for school students and motorists.

This was done to reduce accidents by educating road users and pedestrians about the importance of following traffic rules.

He explained that most of the accidents that took place were due to over speeding of vehicles. They also occurred when motorists were distracted while driving, lane changing and failing to leave enough distance in front.

They said that inspections are being held to apprehend drivers that violate these rules. Additionally, authorities are cooperating with strategic partners to improve roads and create pedestrian walkways.

