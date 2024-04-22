All traffic violations committed by motorists during the 'low surface pressure' period will be dropped in Sharjah, as ordered by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

Unstable weather conditions affected the UAE from Monday (April 15) through Wednesday (April 16), with Tuesday (April 16) experiencing the worst of it due to the extension of a "low surface pressure" and the two waves of unstable weather.

This decision to waive all traffic violations reflects the police force's commitment to serving society during these extraordinary circumstances arising from the aftermath of the weather depression experienced by the country.

The UAE witnessed its heaviest rainfall in 75 years last week, surpassing any recorded precipitation since data collection began in 1949.

Many motorists across the Emirates faced vehicle damage after heavy rains, leading to water-logged roads and flooding.

As the onslaught of extreme weather continued, hundreds of residents were forced to abandon their vehicles on the roadside. With roads submerged under the rising floodwaters, motorists had no choice but to wade through the murky water to safety.

Along with the fear of traffic violations, motorists faced the daunting challenge of repairing their vehicles after many cars were stuck in water, leading to technical issues, damages and lost car plates.

