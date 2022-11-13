CAIRO - Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike has emphasised the strong UAE-Japan ties, adding that "they are very strong relations, and we are working to develop them across all fields.''

In her interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP 27 being held in Egypt, Koike said, “We, in Tokyo and Abu Dhabi, are working together on cooperation in all areas, including education and student exchange, which we have already begun to work on.”

She hailed the boom witnessed by the UAE in the field of environmental conservation and the use of solar energy, stressing that the UAE has taken advanced steps in the use of solar energy, and is witnessing a great renaissance in this field.

The Governor of Tokyo also indicated the importance of using modern technology to address climate changes.

She drew attention that the UAE is able to host the upcoming COP28 climate summit, thanks to its capabilities and human cadres, which will contribute to the success of the event.

Referring to the strong ties between her countries and the Arab countries, she pointed at cooperation and exchange of visits, in addition to the great similarity in customs and traditions.Koike noted that her participation in COP27 aims to review the measures taken by her country to limit climate change, including reducing the use of carbon dioxide by 33 percent, and encouraging citizens to install solar panels on rooftops to take advantage of solar energy, stating that this will be a law.