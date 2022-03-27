ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist Houthi militias' systematic and deliberate targeting of civil objects and vital economic facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones, some of which have been detected and destroyed by the Saudi defences.

Some of these hostile attacks targeted oil and power facilities, which resulted in damage to some facilities and civil properties.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE affirmed that these recurrent attacks reflect the Houthi terrorist militias' blatant defiance of the international community and their disregard of the efforts made to end the Yemeni crisis.

"This disregard of all international laws and norms requires a deterrent response to all that threatens the security, safety and lives of civilians," said the statement.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive position to stop these recurrent attacks against vital and civil facilities, the security of the Kingdom, energy supplies and global economic stability. It also called for supporting measures taken by the Arab Coalition, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to stop terrorist Houthi militias targeting civilian objects.

The Ministry renewed the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of these terrorist attacks, its standing with the Kingdom against every threat to its security and stability, and the support for all measures it takes to preserve its security and safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement stressed that the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.



WAM/Hatem Mohamed/Tariq alfaham