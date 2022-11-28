ABU DHABI - UAE Cabinet has announced public holidays calendar for both public and private sectors for the year 2023.

The announcement include 1 January as an official holiday in the occasion of the New Year, 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal the Eid Al Fitr holiday, 9 Zul Hijjah for the Arafah Day, 10 to 12 Zul Hijjah to mark Eid Al Adha, 21 July to be the official holiday in the occasion of the Islamic New Year.

Also, the UAE public holidays calendar includes 29 September which marks the Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday holiday, and 2 and 3 December as the National Day holidays.