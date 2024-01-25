The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has achieved gold accreditation from Investors in People (IIP) for the third consecutive year.

The prestigious accreditation reflects the bank’s commitment to excellence in people management practices, and solidifies its position as a leading workplace.

In maintaining its accreditation, NBB has been dedicated to creating a thriving and engaging work environment for its employees. The achievement also emphasises the organisation’s continuous endeavours to advance the skills and expertise of its workforce.

Commenting, the bank’s group chief human resources officer Sarah Jamal said: “We recognise the importance of investing in our human capital, and we strive to nurture the talent of our teams by driving their professional development and individual growth journeys. As a leading ‘Employer of Choice’, the bank has ensured creating numerous platforms and initiatives aiming towards the growth and development of its talent across all levels.”

As part of the accreditation process, a survey was carried out to give employees the chance to voice their views in order to promote positive changes within the workplace.

The survey covered various questions related to the workplace such as the level of motivation among staff members, their feedback on their roles, and whether they feel supported and appreciated by their organisation.

Since receiving the accreditation, NBB has witnessed an increase in employee engagement and productivity, alongside strengthening its position as an employer to recruit and retain future industry leaders.

NBB continues to excel as a distinguished banking institution and remains among the top accredited organisations internationally who have received the accreditation.

Investors in People has impacted over 11 million people in 66 countries since its inception in 1991, with more than 50,000 organisations receiving accreditation.

The gold accreditation benefits businesses through a measure of impact on the organisation’s people strategy and how it benefits their team, motivating organisations to constantly evolve their initiatives.