Tamkeen has partnered with E-Growth, a Japanese application developer, to provide international training opportunities for Bahraini talent.

The 12-month programme will see Bahrainis work as application developers at E-Growth, where they will learn about mission-critical applications, Java programming, and web infrastructure.

Participants with a bachelor’s degree in the ICT field were selected to benefit in the first cohort.

Individuals interested in obtaining similar training opportunities in the ICT sector can register through Tamkeen’s newly-launched ‘Kawader’ platform.

Tamkeen’s chief executive Maha Mofeez said: “The partnership between Tamkeen and E-Growth signifies a transformative opportunity for young Bahrainis in the vastly growing ICT sector. By aligning with Japan’s technological advancement, which opens doors to world-class training, knowledge transfer, and hands-on experience with industry giants.”

She added: “The initiative not only empowers Bahraini youth with specialised skills, but gives them experience in cross-border collaboration, enhancing their global readiness. It’s a strategic investment in the future, nurturing talent, driving innovation, and reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a hub for technological excellence.”

E-Growth is a major app developer in Japan and its partners include IBM Japan, HP Japan, Sega XD and Softbank Technology Corporation.

“We look forward to making steady strides together in reshaping the world of information technology and contributing to the growth of this sector in Bahrain, while enhancing the skills of young local talent,” said E-Growth president Akiyoshi Sakaguchi.

