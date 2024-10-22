Doha, Qatar: An official has stated that the Tamheen programme, initiated by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), is increasingly appealing to Qatari graduates seeking to advance their teaching careers.

Tamheen is a specialised training initiative designed to prepare Qataris without teaching certifications for participation in the educational field.

“The Tamheen programme has successfully graduated 141 Qatari teachers across various specializations in five distinct batches from 2019 to 2024,” said Head of Educational Training Section at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Abdul Rahman Al Baker.

In an interview with Qatar TV yesterday, Al Baker remarked that the programme has experienced numerous developments, accomplishments, and enhancements over its last five batches when comparing each year to the previous one. He noted that the current batch for the 2024-25 programme has introduced a new initiative called 'Tamkeen,' which aims to attract administrators from public schools who possess academic qualifications that facilitate their integration into the education system as teachers.

“Tamheen programme aims to qualify Qatari graduates who do not have a teaching qualification, but they have specialisations that help them work as teachers in government schools after trainings,” said Al Baker.

The Tamheen programme, a national initiative, is administered by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, represented by the Educational and Training Center, in collaboration with the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau.

Al Baker noted that the registration for the Tamheen programme has been increasing annually, indicating the programme's significant success. The yearly assessments of Tamheen graduates demonstrate the programme's positive impact on their performance. He also highlighted that numerous participants from the Tamheen programme have attained high positions in international competitions.

Launched in the 2019-2020 academic year, Tamheen is one of the pioneering initiatives by MoEHE aimed at encouraging Qataris to pursue careers in teaching.

The graduates contribute a valuable addition to the teaching workforce in public schools, having been thoroughly prepared and equipped with professional competencies and best teaching practices over the course of a year.

These practices encompass competencies in lesson planning, teaching and learning strategies, assessment methods, classroom management, technological skills, specialized educational knowledge, and the integration of information technology and artificial intelligence in education.

Additionally, the Tamheen programme offers numerous benefits and incentives for its participants, including a monthly stipend of ten thousand riyals. Upon successful completion of the programme’s requirements, graduates are directly employed as teachers.

As part of its efforts to enhance teaching staff, the MoEHE had launched of the “Tamkeen” training pathway under the “Tamheen” programme. The programme targets administrative employees working in public schools and the ministry, aiming to qualify and enable them to join the teaching profession.

The “Tamkeen” pathway is a comprehensive training programme designed to provide administrative personnel who wish to transition into teaching with the necessary educational knowledge, skills, and practical experience.

The programme is overseen by specialised experts from the Training and Development Center and relevant ministry departments, reflecting the ministry’s commitment to offering high-quality training opportunities, developing human resources, and diversifying opportunities for those working in the education sector.

