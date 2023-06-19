BAHRAINI students will start training at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) following the signing of a key agreement as part of Labour Fund Tamkeen’s Global-Ready Talent Programme.The agreement was signed in the presence of Shaikh Ebrahim bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Centre for Culture chairwoman Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa and Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez.

The Bahrain University students will be trained at the CERN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland for 12 months as part of the programme which aims to accelerate the participants’ professional development by providing on-the-job training at various prestigious institutions around the world.CERN, one of the world’s leading bodies for fundamental particle physics research scientific discoveries, technology and innovation, runs the largest laboratories worldwide.

“This collaboration will provide a great opportunity for UoB students to conduct research projects and attend training at the world leading science centre, CERN,” said Shaikha Mai.Ms Mofeez highlighted the importance of providing Bahrainis with the opportunity to gain international exposure.reem@gdnmedia.bh

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).