JEDDAH - His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, received General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, currently on a visit to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, which was held in Jeddah, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations, especially in the military fields, and opportunities for developing them, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.