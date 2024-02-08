Riyadh: SAMI signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with South Korea’s Kia Corporation at the World Defense Show 2024, held under the esteemed patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.



The agreement aims to strengthen the competencies of SAMI Land Systems, which focuses on building national industrial capabilities, to build light tactical vehicles through collaboration, research, and development.



One of the oldest vehicle manufacturers in South Korea, Kia Corporation has proven strengths in developing chassis for light tactical military vehicles and other land systems. Through the agreement, SAMI aims to drive enhanced cooperation to produce military vehicles within the Kingdom and thereby strengthen the support provided by the SAMI Land Systems division to the Kingdom’s defense and security sector.



Commenting on the global partnership forged at WDS 2024, SAMI chief executive Eng. Walid Abukhaled said: “As the Kingdom’s defense and security champion, SAMI is committed to strengthening its skills and competencies to build high quality products within Saudi Arabia. This is part of our strategy to deliver on the goal of Saudi Vision 2030 to localize 50 per cent of the Kingdom’s defense spending by 2030. Through the agreement with Kia Corporation, we will build on our strengths in developing land systems products.”



Commenting on the MoU, Kia Senior Vice President Ik-Tae Kim said: “Kia Corporation is a global mobility brand with extensive experience and high-level technological expertise not only in passenger vehicles but also in military vehicles.



Through our 50 years of experience in manufacturing military vehicles and alongside the collaboration tied during WDS 2024 with SAMI, Kia hopes to establish a new paradigm and system for Saudi military vehicles. Based on this partnership, Kia will continue to develop special vehicles based on our global leading mobility technologies to provide safe and reliable transportation at all circumstances.”



SAMI Land Systems is building and enhancing local industrial capabilities, as well as strengthening national talents to offer products and services of high quality in the field of land systems. Its products include wheeled and tracked combat systems; wheeled and tracked artillery systems; tactical logistics trucks; unmanned ground vehicles; turrets and remote weapon stations; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and integrated logistics support.



SAMI, through its pavilion at WDS 2024, covering an area of over 3,000 square meters, showcases its latest products and innovations in five defense sectors: SAMI Aerospace, SAMI Defense Systems, SAMI Advanced Electronics, SAMI Land, and SAMI Sea.



SAMI is dedicated to developing and enhancing national capabilities, staying at the forefront of the future by providing services, products, and innovations to support the readiness of the Saudi Armed Forces. The company is working to be among the top 25 defense industries companies in the ‎world by 2030.