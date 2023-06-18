Saudi astronauts Ali Al-Qarni and Rayyanah Barnawi arrived on Friday in Riyadh, about two weeks after completing their historic scientific mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

Al-Qarni and Barnawi were also accompanied by Saudi astronauts Mariam Fardous and Ali Al-Ghamdi, who were supporting them in the mission from Earth.

The Saudi astronauts were welcomed upon their arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saudi Space Agency Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, in addition to a number of officials.

The Saudi astronauts, within the AX-2 crew, have concluded their scientific mission and returned to Earth by the SpaceX Dragon on May 31, after spending about 10 days in the ISS.

Barnawi and Al Qarni arrived at the space station on May 22 as part of the private AX-2 mission launched by Axiom Space.

It is noteworthy that Barnawi, who is a breast cancer researcher, has become the first Arab woman to go on a space mission, while the fighter pilot Al-Qarni made history as the second Saudi astronaut to fly into space.

During their time in the orbiting laboratory, the AX-2 astronauts successfully executed over 20 STEAM (Science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) outreach engagements and more than 20 research studies in microgravity, as well as eight media events.

Moreover, the Saudi astronauts conducted 14 pioneering scientific experiments as part of their scientific mission, which included six experiments in the brain and nervous system, four experiments in immune cells, and an experiment in water seeding technology.

The Saudi Space Agency stated that the results of the experiments conducted by Barnawi and Al-Qarni will be reflected in the service of humanity, as it will also enhance Saudi Arabia's position in the fields of space and its science.

