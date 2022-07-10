The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) stated that some of the regions in Saudi Arabia would witness a thunder rain and hail in the coming days.



The thunder rain is expected to occur in some areas of the Kingdom from Sunday to Thursday, NCM said.



The NCM indicated that thunder rain may be accompanied by hail, in addition to active downward winds, and raised dust that may lead to a near-lack of horizontal vision.



It is expected that moderate to heavy rains will continue in several parts of the Kingdom, which are the southern part of the eastern region (Al-Shraqiyah), especially in the Bat'ha port and the Empty Quarter desert.



Additionally, the moderate to heavy rains will also include the southern parts of Riyadh region, specifically in Wadi Al-Dawasir, Laila and Al-Aflaj.a

