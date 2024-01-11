RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel Al-Jubeir has emphasized the Kingdom's proactive role in fighting climate change, highlighting its work beyond just adhering to standards.

As the world's leading oil producer, Saudi Arabia is focusing on various environmental initiatives, such as "The Line" city design, and investments in green and blue hydrogen, clean energy, and wind power.

Speaking at the "Saudi Arabia and Minerals: Development Incentives – Multi-Dimensional Approach" panel on Wednesday at the International Mining Conference in Riyadh, Al-Jubeir discussed global initiatives aimed at ocean conservation, reducing plastic use, and afforestation. These efforts are part of Saudi Arabia's strategy for economic diversification and ecological responsibility.

Al-Jubeir also pointed to Saudi Arabia's history in mediation for conflict resolution, contributing significantly to regional and international security. He referred to the Arab Peace Initiative and ongoing mediation efforts in various countries as examples of Saudi Arabia's commitment to global peace and stability.

He further mentioned the Kingdom's engagement with the international community to tackle global challenges and promote economic development. Al-Jubeir highlighted the role of natural resources and minerals in transitioning to renewable energy and emphasized the need for a fair mechanism to integrate economies.

The Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) plays a key role in these efforts, engaging in mining activities locally and globally. Al-Jubeir underscored the importance of cooperation in mining for mutual benefit and economic sustainability.

Al-Jubeir called for scientific solutions to climate change, including redesigning cities, afforestation, carbon sequestration, and the use of electric cars and solar and hydrogen energy. He concluded by mentioning Saudi Arabia's significant contributions to less developed countries in health, infrastructure, and education, reflecting its commitment to global development and cooperation.

