RIYADH — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia has expressed the Kingdom's approval of the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution, which passed with an overwhelming majority, endorsing the State of Palestine's qualifications for full membership in the United Nations. This resolution recommends that the Security Council reconsider this issue in light of Article 4 of the UN Charter.

The Ministry highlighted that the decision underscores a global consensus supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state based on the two-state solution.

The Kingdom appreciates the positive stance of countries that voted in favor of the resolution and has called on the members of the Security Council to uphold their historical responsibilities by not obstructing the international consensus and supporting the moral and legal rights of the Palestinian people.

Additionally, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), also welcomed the General Assembly’s decision, noting the significant support shown by 143 countries as a reaffirmation of the Palestinian right to recognition. He emphasized the GCC's steadfast position on supporting the Palestinian cause and achieving a resolution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The Muslim World League (MWL) also applauded the passing of the resolution, with MWL Secretary General Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa stating that the resolution reflects the international consensus on the rights of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state. He commended the noble stance of the nations that supported the resolution and urged the leaders of the UN Security Council to fulfill their historical responsibility in standing with the Palestinian cause.

