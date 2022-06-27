RIYADH – Saudi Arabia exported weapons, weapons parts and ammunition worth SR13.4 million during the month of April 2022, which is an 87.77 percent jump compared to April 2021 when the value of arms exports stood at SR7.1 million.



According to monitoring carried out by Okaz/Saudi Gazette based on government reports, the Kingdom’s exports of carriages, aircraft, ships and similar transport equipment jumped by 18.2 percent during April 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, bringing the value of exports to about SR1.84 billion. The percentage of these exports recorded an increase of 28.47 percent in April while compared to the previous month.



The report showed that total merchandise exports in April jumped 98 percent, amounting to SR137.12 billion when compared to the same month last year. The export of metal products rose by 122 percent and miscellaneous goods and products by 120 percent.



Saudi exports to Australia and the Pacific Islands recorded strong growth in the past one year, with exports jumping 287 percent, while exports to European Union countries increased by 129 percent, and North American countries by 125 percent.



With regard to petroleum exports, Saudi Arabia maintained its ceiling at more than SR100 billion, bringing the value of oil exports to SR109.95 billion, equivalent to 80 percent of total exports, while non-oil exports amounted to about SR22.73 billion and re-exports amounted to SR4.64 billion, the report pointed out.

