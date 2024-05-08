RIYADH — Saudi Arabia strongly condemned Israeli settlers’ attack on a Jordanian humanitarian aid convoy that was on its way to the besieged Gaza Strip on Tuesday. The attack on the aid convoy, run by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, was the second of its kind in less than a week.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the repetition of these attacks is a result of the failure of the Israeli occupation forces to carry out their responsibilities under international humanitarian law and is considered systematic complicity in preventing the necessary humanitarian aid from reaching the Gaza Strip.



The ministry stressed the Kingdom’s call on the international community to take all necessary measures to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law and international humanitarian law. The Kingdom also urged the international community to assume its responsibility with regard to protecting and securing the crossing of aid convoys and ensuring their entry into the Gaza Strip, while noting that this would contribute to alleviating the stifling humanitarian crisis in Gaza

