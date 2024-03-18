His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Sunday evening at his office at Lusail Palace with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.



At the outset of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, the Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid al-Maktoum to His Highness the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness, and the Qatari people continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness the Amir entrusted him to convey his greetings to the President of the UAE and the Vice President, wishing them good health and the people of the sisterly UAE continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the fraternal bilateral relations were discussed as well as ways to enhance them, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani attended the meeting.

