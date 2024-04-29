RIYADH — The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is set to establish its first regional headquarters in the Mohammed Bin Salman Non-Profit City in Riyadh.



This announcement was made alongside the unveiling of a strategic partnership between the Gates Foundation and the Mohammed Bin Salman Foundation (Misk), aimed at enhancing youth engagement in the non-profit sector.



The collaboration was revealed at the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh.



The new regional office will serve as a hub for the Gates Foundation’s activities across the region, enhancing its capabilities to support and develop programs in areas like education, health, and technology.



This move is part of a broader agreement signed by Misk CEO Dr. Badr Al Badr and Joe Cerrell, managing director of the Gates Foundation for Europe, Middle East, and East Asia, which also aims to empower Saudi youth and foster a conducive environment for impactful global outcomes.



The partnership promises to leverage the resources and expertise of both foundations to provide significant empowerment opportunities for youth and to initiate joint global programs.



By combining their efforts, Misk and the Gates Foundation aim to create a dynamic platform for resource sharing, training opportunities, and program development within the cutting-edge facilities of Mohammed Bin Salman Non-Profit City.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).