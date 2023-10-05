On World Tourism Day on September 27, celebrated by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Qatar Tourism (QT) led a strong delegation to this year’s host city, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They participated in numerous discussions with regional tourism ministers and dignitaries to discuss the rapid development taking place across Qatar’s tourism sector.

As part of the event, Qatar Tourism signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with leading Saudi tour operators, Al Matar and Al Mosafer, to promote Qatar as a destination for families and leisure-seeking travelers in Saudi Arabia.

Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Deputy Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar’s delegation at this esteemed event saw numerous meetings and fruitful discussions with dignitaries from across the region. We are proud to shine a spotlight on the strong investments being made by Qatar to expand and further develop its tourism sector. As part of Qatar Tourism’s longer-term vision, forming partnerships such as these strongly demonstrates our commitment to key markets and our ongoing pursuit of the 2030 tourism strategy.”

Qatar Tourism held constructive meetings with key tourism leaders from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Spain, China, and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to bolster relations worldwide. Meetings saw the esteemed presence of: Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism in Saudi Arabia; Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of Saudi Tourism Authority; Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey; Makram Mustafa Al-Qaisi, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Jordan; Walid Nassar, Minister of Tourism of Lebanon; Umid Shadiev, Chairman of the Tourism Committee at the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of Uzbekistan;Rosa Ana Morillo Rodriguez, Secretary of State, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism of Spain; andJi Xiaodong, Chairman of the China Chamber of Tourism.

Discussions included streamlining visa facilitation processes, refining regulatory frameworks, coordinating joint promotional efforts, and devising strategies to attract both tourists and investments across markets.

The MoU’s with Al Matar and Al Mosafer aim to promote Qatar’s travel deals and world-class tourism offerings across the tour operator’s online platforms and offices. Both tour operators will work to inspire travellers to visit Qatar by promoting the destination’s calendar of events, top attractions, retail and dining hotspots, while also offering a suite of travel packages that are available all year-round. A special marketing focus will be dedicated to the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which will include tailored travel packages comprising of match tickets, flights, accommodation, and transportation, alongside booking incentives and offers.

Saudi Arabia is the top-source market for international visitors to Qatar; all GCC countries feature in the top 10 markets to Qatar. Entering Qatar is seamless, as GCC nationals have no visa requirements. The Hayya Platform provides an option to apply for an entry permit for companions of GCC nationals. Visitors who are entering Qatar via land at the Abu Samra border can enjoy faster entry for vehicles through the pre-registration option provided on Hayya platform, making the start of their stay in Qatar smoother and more enjoyable.

