Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index gained 16.87 points at the beginning of Mondays trading, an increase of 0.16%, rising to the level of 10,274 points, compared to the end of Sundays trading, backed by six sectors.



QSE figures showed a positive performance for the Telecom sector by 0.78%, the Real Estate sector by 0.57%, the Industrial sector by 0.35%, the Consumer Goods and Services sector by 0.20%, the Banking and Financial Services sector by 0.15%, and the Transportation sector by 0.13%. Conversely, the Insurance sector had a negative performance by 0.34%.



At 10:00 a.m, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 1,694 transactions worth QR 46.446 million, distributed among 19.196 million shares.

