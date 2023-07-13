Qatar and the Republic of the Marshall Islands have signed a joint statement to establish diplomatic relations between them at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York.

The statement was signed by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya bint Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani on behalf of Qatar, and by Permanent Representative of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to the United Nations Amatlain Elizabeth Kabua on behalf of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. page 2

