More than 450 job vacancies have been announced in various private sector institutions within the wage subsidy initiative in the Sultanate of Oman.

According to Oman News Agency (ONA) the Ministry of Labour announced the availability of 471 job opportunities in various private sector institutions within the wage subsidy initiative, distributed as follows:

183 jobs for university degree holders

58 for post-secondary diploma holders

152 for general education diploma holders

78 for below a general education diploma

