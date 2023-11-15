HIS Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday launched the second edition of Cityscape Bahrain 2023, at Exhibition World Bahrain, in Sakhir.

He highlighted the efforts of Team Bahrain in achieving national accomplishments and furthering the kingdom’s comprehensive development goals, led by His Majesty King Hamad.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister affirmed the kingdom’s commitment to furthering its development by launching and implementing projects that support various industries, including the real estate sector, and boost the national economy. In this regard, he pointed out that the kingdom’s skilled, creative and dedicated workforce has helped strengthen Bahrain’s aspirations and global position as a host of international conferences and exhibitions.

He highlighted that Bahrain is diversifying its economy through innovation and multi-sector development.

HRH Prince Salman noted that the kingdom’s private sector is steadily growing due to a comprehensive, integrated regulatory and legislative system, and the various investment opportunities provided by the kingdom, particularly in the real estate sector.

He expressed gratitude to those responsible for the exhibition, wishing them further success.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister commended Cityscape Bahrain for enhancing the kingdom’s position as a global investment destination, with real estate being one of the vital sectors driving economic growth.

Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) president and Supreme Committee for Preparation and Organisation of Cityscape Bahrain 2023 chairman Shaikh Salman bin Abdulla Al Khalifa affirmed that the kingdom’s real estate sector is a vital sector that drives economic growth, thanks to the support of the King and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Shaikh Salman highlighted the importance of Cityscape Bahrain as a destination for major real estate companies to showcase the kingdom’s top innovative projects that benefit all.

“The kingdom’s real estate sector is based on a solid legislative base protecting all rights, which contributed to Bahrain being a lucrative global destination for investment,” he added.

Cityscape Bahrain is the biggest real estate event in the kingdom, featuring real estate projects worth more than $8 billion.

In its second edition, Cityscape Bahrain 2023 has more than 58 real estate projects, including public sector entities and local and global private large real estate developers.

The exhibition provides a wide-range of opportunities for investors, architects, engineering consultants, contractors, investors and property buyers. It also includes a number of investment opportunities presented by the Government Land Investment Platform.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister was accompanied by a number of senior officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi.