Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, will host the seventh meeting of Ministers responsible for tourism in the GCC countries between October 4 and 5 at the Oman Across Ages Museum in the Wilayat of Manah in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

This meeting is part of the efforts to enhance integration between member countries in the tourism sector, and a variety of issues will be discussed related to developing the travel and tourism sector in the region.

Observer Web Team