MUSCAT: The national experienced head coach of Oman Olympic football team, Akram Habreesh, called up 26 players for domestic camp which will take place in Muscat from Sunday and will run for one week. The call from coach Habreesh for this local warm up gathering aimed to begin his AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers mission in Jordan during September 4 to 12 this year.

The qualifiers format will be in a single round-robin at a centralised venue with the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams among all groups qualifying for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024. The finals will be played between April 15 to May 3, 2024.

The last presence of Oman Olympic team was in the Arabian Sports Games in Algeria earlier of this month. Coach Akram’s men ended their campaign from group stage as they placed in third place with four points. Oman boys had defeated Lebanon 1-0 and hold the hosts to a goalless draw in the opener. The loss against Sudan 2-0 in the concluding match ended Oman’s boys dream to move into the semis round.

The domestic camp will be followed by series of internal and external camps ahead of the qualifiers start. The forth coming preparatory camps will include international friendlies in the run-up to the continental showpiece event.

Oman probables: Maitham al Ajmi, Salim al Dawodi, Mazin al Harrasi, Al Faraj al Kiumi, Ayman al Nabhani, Basil al Jabri, Ali al Balushi, Nasser al Rawahi, Mohammed al Hatmi, Osama al Hadabi, Abdullah al Fulaiti, Salim al AbdulSalam, Khalid al Ghatrifi, Mulham al Sunaidi, Abdul Hafidh al Mukhaini, Omar al Salti, Yousef al Ghilani, Said al Salami, Nibras al Mashari, Abdul Majeed al Balushi, Mohammed Abdul Hakeem, Mohammed al Hinai, Ahed al Mushaikhi, Hudhaifa al Maamari, Omran al Nomani and Mamoon al Oraimi.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

