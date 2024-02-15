Muscat – Oman will host the Socca World Cup 2024 from November 28 to December 8 to be held for the first time in the Middle East and Asia.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Wednesday at Oman International Convention and Exhibition Centre held under the patronage of H H Dr Mona Fahad Mahmoud al Said, Assistant Vice-Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University.

The logo of the tournament, also unveiled on Wednesday, is inspired by Oman Across Ages Museum.

Managed by International Socca Federation, the Socca World Cup is six-a-side football tournament, which started in 2018 in Portugal.

Speaking to Muscat Daily, Waleed bin Juma al Obaidani, President of International Socca Federation in Middle East, informed that 44 teams from around the world will participate.

The tournament has been in planning for more than four years.

“The Socca World Cup coming to Oman is a significant event for both the country and the Middle East. The efforts put into hosting the tournament, with support from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth and local partners, demonstrate a commitment to making this event successful,” said Obaidani.

A special stadium for the tournament with capacity to seat 3,000 will be erected and efforts are currently focused on developing a strong national team through a dedicated amateur league in collaboration with Oman Football Association.

“We will participate in the Socca Mexico Championship being held from February 21 to 26 to scout for Omani talent.”

Obaidani informed that the committee supervising the tournament will conduct field visits to schools to raise awareness on it, and also organise special events for children and Omani companies to engage the community and build excitement around the world cup.

According to Obaidani, the benefits of hosting the event in terms of sports promotion, the economy and tourism are promising. It will also boost Oman’s prospects to hosting more international tournaments in the future.

“Concerted efforts are being exerted to ensure the success of Socca World Cup 2024 in Oman, and the event is likely to contribute significantly to the growth and promotion of football in the region,” Obaidani said.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).