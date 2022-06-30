Industry and Commerce Minister Zayed Alzayani received the newly-appointed Export Bahrain chief executive Safa Abdulkhaliq and wished her continued success in performing her new duties.

Ms Abdulkhaliq has more than 17 years of experience, mainly in developing and supporting initiatives that effectively enhance the economic environment.

She has a Master’s degree in project management from the University of Malaysia and an executive certificate on innovation and strategy from Harvard Business School.

As the first national export development and support institution in the kingdom, Export Bahrain specialises in helping locally made products to access international markets.

