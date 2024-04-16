Cement exports from Saudi Arabia fell 36 percent to 436,000 tonnes in February 2024, compared to 682,000 tonnes a year earlier, Aljazira Capital said in a report.

Domestic sales reached 4.15 million tonnes in February, down 1.6 percent from 4.22 million tonnes in the same month last year.

Clinker inventories stood at 40.67 million tonnes in February, rising 15.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) but remaining stable month-on-month.

The total utilisation rate of the cement sector in the Kingdom stood at 74.7% last month, declining 51 basis points YoY.

The sales-clinker production ratio hit 107% in February, the report added.

Saudi Cement export trends in 2023

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

