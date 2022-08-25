RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that the Makkah region will witness thunderstorms in the upcoming hours.



The NCM also issued an advanced alert about the expected weather condition on Wednesday during the coming hours in the Makkah region.



It indicated that thunderstorms would be accompanied by activity in the surface winds, in addition to a decrease in horizontal visibility.



This weather condition will also include As Sail Al Kabeer and Ash Shafa villages, Al-Taif, Al Haddar, Adham and Maysaan, until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.



NCM also stated both Jeddah and Rabigh will witness active winds, formations of thunder clouds, in addition to the high waves and low visibility until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.



The Al-Aridiyat governorate will witness high to medium rains, accompanied by surface winds, hail, torrential rains, and semi-lack of horizontal visibility.



