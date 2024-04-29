Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa has outlined Bahrain’s achievements under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad.

Speaking after being conferred with the Development Pioneers Medal by the Arab Parliament, Shaikh Khalid also highlighted the importance of the 33rd Arab Summit, set to be hosted by Bahrain on May 16.

The honour recognises the Deputy Premier’s contributions and valuable initiatives in the field of development at the national and Arab levels.

Shaikh Khalid expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Arab Parliament for its initiative and kind gesture, and to all participants for the sincere sentiments they expressed on this occasion.

He called on the Arab Parliament to adopt proposals that support integration among Arab countries, with the aim of maximising the use of Arab human capital, providing favourable employment opportunities as well as promoting intra-Arab trade and investment exchange.

The Deputy Premier said that Bahrain has made real and tangible steps towards attaining many achievements in various fields of development, thanks to its ability to align sustainability goals and objectives with national plans and strategies, based on its Economic Vision 2030, which is based on three basic principles: sustainability, fairness and competitiveness.

Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al Assoomi expressed great pride in the well-deserved honour for the Deputy Prime Minister, and in his being the first Arab official to receive the medal for distinguished Arab non-parliamentary figures.

He added that Shaikh Khalid, as the first housing minister in 1975, was able to advance the social housing to meet the vision of the leadership and achieve popular aspirations in the establishment and construction of cities and housing complexes. Mr Al Assoomi praised Shaikh Khalid’s unique executive leadership and experienced management in government work, thanks to the skills he had acquired throughout his professional career.