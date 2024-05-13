THE GCC states are exploring unified Gulf youth-related projects.A meeting of the ministers of youth and sport from the GCC met in Doha yesterday to discuss ways of consolidating the role of youngsters as key actors in society.Youth Affairs Minister Rawan Tawfiqi, who led Bahrain’s delegation to the meeting, emphasised the kingdom’s commitment to advancing Gulf youth co-operation and to provide youth programmes.

She noted that youth in the GCC countries have achieved remarkable progress in various fields on regional and international levels.The ministers discussed issues of common interest in the field of youth in the GCC countries, foremost of which are structuring the technical committees affiliated with the committee of ministers of youth and sports to be in alignment with the decision to establish the 150th session of the ministerial council and the future action plan of the committee for 2024-2030.The meeting also discussed the proposal of the GCC General-Secretariat to explore unified Gulf youth-related projects.

The meeting decided to assign the planning, follow-up and co-ordination committee with the task of working on the Gulf Youth Development Index and setting the required executive plans in light of the current and future developments, and with the visions of the GCC countries in youth field.The ministers also commended the readiness of the Qatari Sports and Youth Ministry to organise a joint Gulf programme in the field of humanitarian volunteer work, and the preparations of Bahrain to organise the third Gulf Youth Forum in 2024.Furthermore, the meeting approved the Gulf Youth Day for the year 2024, scheduled to be held annually on June 6.

The youth ministers highlighted the importance of strengthening international strategic partnerships and dialogues with countries and regional and international organisations in the youth sectors and benefiting from the expertise and capabilities of these countries in this area.

The meeting approved the recommendations of the joint work teams in the youth field between the GCC, Jordan and Morocco through the meetings held in 2023, the recommendations and results of the work of the technical committees in the youth field, and the joint programmes, activities and events that will be organised by the GCC ministries.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).