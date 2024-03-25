The latest analyses from the National Multi-hazard Early Warning Centre indicate that a trough of a low system will affect the Sultanate of Oman starting from Tuesday to Wednesday. Clouds advection and formation expected over most governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, with isolated rains of varying of intensity (10-40 mm) predicted over Al Hajar mountains and governorates of Al Sharqiyah South, Dhofar and parts of Al Wusta.

The sea condition will be moderate to rough (1.5-3 metres) along coastal areas of the Sea of Oman and western Musandam, northerly winds (12-25 knots) over most governorates that may cause dust rising over desert and open areas. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) advises all to take precaution during rains and while crossing wadis. It also urges all to follow the weather bulletins issued by official sources.The low pressure caused by upper air trough coming across land from the direction of Saudi Arabia is expected to bring heavy rains in some areas. “The weather will be unstable on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing heavy rains in some areas,” said the weather forecaster.

Lakshmi Kothaneth