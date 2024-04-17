Muscat: Relentless rainfall in various regions of Oman has caused widespread disruption to normal life, with the death toll reaching 19 after three consecutive days of downpour in the Sultanate.

With more rain forecasted for Wednesday, the government has announced the extended suspension of classes nationwide. Many low-lying areas have been submerged, severely impeding vehicular traffic. Authorities throughout Oman are tirelessly engaged in rescue efforts to prevent further loss of life, with numerous citizens and residents being relocated to safe zones across multiple governorates.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) conducted two critical transport operations for medical emergencies in Muscat and North Al Sharqiyah, airlifting individuals from Suqa in the Wilayat of Quriyat to the Royal Hospital, and from Hail Al Kauf in Jabal Al Abyad in the Wilayat of Dima Wattayyen to the nearest health centre.

Classes suspended

As a precautionary measure to ensure student safety, the Ministry of Education has announced the continued suspension of classes in all public, private, and foreign schools across Oman on Wednesday, except in Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates. This decision follows weather alerts issued by the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre and consultations with the National Committee for Emergency Management and other relevant authorities. Normal school activities are expected to resume on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

More rainfall expected

Weather forecasts predict heavy thunderstorms, accompanied by strong downdraft winds and hail, over various governorates on Wednesday morning, including Musandam, Al Buraimi, A’Dhahirah, North Al Batinah, A’Dakhiliyah, Muscat, South Al Batinah, South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah, and the northern parts of Al Wusta Governorate. Isolated rains with occasional thundershowers are also expected in Dhofar governorate.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) advises caution during thunderstorms, urging individuals to avoid crossing wadis, low-lying areas, and maritime activities during the alert period.

On Tuesday, Al Buraimi Governorate witnessed heavy to moderate rainfall leading to overflowing wadis. The incessant rains led to flooding in numerous wadis and on streets in the wilayats of Buraimi and Mahdha, leading to traffic chaos. Heavy rains led to overflowing of dams in Mahdha, and there were reports of landslides on the Wadi Al Hayul mountain road. Moderate and heavy rains were also recorded in different wilayats of the Governorate of Musandam. Intense rains fell in Madha while Dibba, Bukha, and Khasab witnessed moderate rains.

Meanwhile, the amount of water retained in the dams located in the governorates of Muscat, North and South Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah, and South Al Batinah reached 30,955 million cubic meters, as a result of the weather conditions that the Sultanate of Oman is currently experiencing.

The Ministry of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries, and Water Resources is actively managing the water levels in dams across several governorates to mitigate the impact of the ongoing weather conditions.

Engineer Khalid bin Salem Al-Hooti, Director of the Water Resources Control Department, highlighted the ministry’s efforts in releasing water from dams and conducting necessary maintenance to ensure water retention capabilities during this period.

