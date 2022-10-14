The Ministry of Public Works (MPW) has extended the term of a working group to supervise the implementation of the Kuwaitization program in its project contracts for a period of 3 months, reports Al-Anba daily. The team formed in this regard is headed by the Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Planning and Development Affairs, with 9 members, provided that the team meets outside official working hours. The team is responsible for following up the implementation of the regulation on contracts subject to its Kuwaitization decision, and developing a comprehensive plan for the implementation of the Kuwaitization program.

It is responsible for ensuring the accuracy, integrity and procedures of the Kuwaitization program through contracts. The team also recommends to the concerned authority the imposition of the penalties stipulated in the contract concluded with the contractor in the event of breach of his obligations stipulated in the contracts and related to Kuwaiti labor, and prepares short and long-term plans that show employment opportunities for Kuwaiti workers in the contractors’ contracts and submits its proposals in this regard to the follow-up team of the program Kuwaitization.

The team interprets the provisions of the regulations to the concerned authorities and determines and prepares the executive procedures for implementing the provisions of the regulations and submitting them for approval by the competent authority. The technical committee for implementing the work teams and committees system shall submit a monthly periodic report on the team’s work, specifying in it the monthly work plan, what has been accomplished and the percentage of completion. The report is to be submitted in the last week of each month and at the end of the last working day of the month

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).