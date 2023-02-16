The work team formed to apply Kuwaitization policy on the jobs in cooperative societies has started implementing the decision of the committee for amending demographics and developing the labor market by obligating the cooperative societies to quickly apply Kuwaitization policy on all supervisory and leadership positions within them into practice, reports Al-Seyassah daily. According to informed sources, the work team held its first meeting, presided over by the undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs, on Tuesday, during which it discussed the implementation mechanisms.

The team discussed setting controls and mechanisms for the replacing the occupants of about 1,000 supervisory jobs in cooperative societies, including general managers, their deputies, and heads of departments, with young Kuwaitis.

This represents the first batch, to be followed by other batches later. The sources affirmed that requests to appoint retirees for these aforementioned jobs will not be accepted, adding that they could be hired as consultants within the cooperative management boards to benefit from their expertise. They indicated that the team will hold its second meeting next Tuesday to complete discussions on implementing Cabinet’s decisions to amend demographics and develop the labor market.

