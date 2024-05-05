Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's call for restructuring, developing, and reforming the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to tackle regional and international challenges.

Representing Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Prince Faisal led the Saudi delegation at the 15th Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, Gambia, under the theme: "Promoting Unity and Solidarity Through Dialogue for Sustainable Development."

He expressed regret over the failure of the UN Security Council and the international community to halt Israeli attacks on Palestinians.

"The Palestinian cause has remained a priority for the OIC since its inception," Prince Faisal stated.

The OIC has consistently been the voice and conscience of the Islamic nation, advocating for the Palestinian people and striving to end the injustice they face.

He reiterated the Kingdom's call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, safe humanitarian corridors, and the fulfillment of Palestinians' legitimate rights, including their right to self-determination and an independent state.

“It is unfortunate to witness the failure of the Security Council and the international community to halt unprecedented Israeli attacks, which have escalated through indiscriminate shelling, destruction of hospitals, schools, shelters, and infrastructure in Gaza, leaving thousands of innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, as victims,” Prince Faisal said.

Saudi Arabia has tirelessly worked, in collaboration with other nations, to protect civilians and provide relief in Palestine, he emphasized.

Prince Faisal highlighted Saudi Arabia’s efforts during its previous OIC presidency to strengthen Islamic cooperation, unite positions, and respond positively to common threats.

The Kingdom has taken a strong stance against provocative acts towards Islamic symbols, desecration of the Qur’an, acts of hatred, racism, and Islamophobia.

Saudi Arabia continues its efforts to unite Muslims and strengthen the OIC’s role in conflict resolution, regional and global security, he added.

On Yemen, Prince Faisal stressed the importance of supporting peace efforts for a comprehensive political solution to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and to support their economic and developmental aspirations.

He also emphasized the importance of Syria's stability, unity, and security, and efforts to combat terrorism, armed militias, and drug smuggling, creating a safe environment for Syrian refugees' return.

Regarding Sudan, the minister underscored the importance of Sudan’s unity and sovereignty, as well as the need to preserve state institutions to protect the country's resources and avoid a dark future.

He also highlighted Libya’s right to elect a unified national government that enjoys local and international legitimacy, ensures security and stability, combats lawlessness and terrorism, and removes militias and mercenaries, allowing Libya to regain its influential role in the Arab and Islamic region.

Prince Faisal reiterated Saudi Arabia’s consistent stance on Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and regional safety in accordance with international law.

He expressed hope that the UN Security Council's decision to lift the arms embargo on Somalia would contribute to peace, stability, and security in the country.

The minister stressed the necessity of restructuring and reforming the OIC to meet regional and international challenges.

He called for accelerating joint Islamic action with bold political will to reform the organization and position it as a leading intergovernmental entity, second only to the UN.

