Kuwait International Bank (KIB) won an award for launching the first Biometric Visa Card in Kuwait, which uses the customer’s fingerprint to authorize POS transactions. The Bank’s management received this award at KIB’s headquarters from Artii Thannki, Visa’s Head of Fintech and Partnerships for Kuwait and Qatar.

Attending the ceremony were Othman Tawfeqe, General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at KIB, Fahad Othman AlBader, General Manager of the Operations Department at KIB, Faisal Al-Shuwaired, Assistant General Manager of the Retail Banking Department at KIB, and Deema Al Mulaifi, Assistant General Manager of Operations at KIB.

Commenting on KIB’s latest achievement, Al Mulaifi said: “We are full of pride for receiving this distinctive award. We consider it a reaffirmation of KIB’s leadership in offering innovative Islamic products and services that aim to provide a fine banking experience for our customers, whose financial comfort and safety are among our priorities. We also consider this award as the fruit of our continuous efforts in line with our digitization strategy.”

She added that the KIB Biometric Visa Card provides customers of the Black segment with additional security features that guarantee they enjoy the Bank’s services without worry. The Card allows them to easily pay for their purchases with their fingerprints instead of entering a passcode, facilitated by the technology offered by Zwipe.

On her part, Visa’s Thannki said: “We are delighted to present this award to KIB, a longstanding partner of Visa in our journey to introduce the latest innovative digital payment products to Kuwait. Visa remains committed to working with partners like KIB in designing secure, seamless and rewarding payment experiences for Visa cardholders and supporting the Kuwait government’s digital commerce ambitions.”

It is worth noting that KIB spares no effort to achieve its strategic digitization goals through numerous initiatives and plans. This strategy includes restructuring its business model, enhancing its technological structure, and introducing new electronic banking solutions that attract the largest possible segment of customers while keeping pace with their modern lifestyle. It also encompasses developing the Bank’s branch network and functionality, as well as enhancing the competencies and skills of employees to develop its growth opportunities and solidify its position in the market.

