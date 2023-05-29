The Kuwait Airways continues its unremitting efforts to discover talents and recruit Kuwaiti youth and recent graduates through the “Wathiq” program with the aim of localizing jobs, reports Al-Anba daily. The daily added, the company launched the program in December 2022, which comes within the framework of encouraging recent graduates to engage in work in the field of aviation and air transport and enhancing the spirit of patriotism and belonging to the national carrier of Kuwait.

In this regard, the Assistant CEO of Support Services, Muhammad Al-Fawaz, said, “After the success achieved by the “Wathiq” campaign from December 2022 to January 2023, the efforts are continuing to target and discover talents to the labor market. Due to the increasing demand by applicants, the company continues to conduct interviews and sort job applications, and added, the company has received since the launch of the program more than 4 thousand applications to work in all operational and support departments. For his part, Director of the Human Resources Department in the company, Ahmed Al-Bannai said Kuwaitiya strives to pump new blood into the company.

