King Abdullah II of Jordan, Supreme Commander of the Jordanian Armed Forces, has officially opened the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Residential City in Zarqa, Jordan. The city comprises 1,032 apartments dedicated to officers, non-commissioned officers, and members of the Jordanian Armed Forces - the Arab Army.

Built on a 288-dunam plot within the Jordanian Armed Forces' designated lands, the city was made possible through a grant from the United Arab Emirates.

Accompanied by Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hunaiti, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, King Abdullah received a comprehensive overview of the project. The development encompasses 99 buildings with apartments of varying sizes, all designed according to the latest engineering and technical standards.

During the visit, King Abdullah took a tour of several apartments and explored the various facilities in the city, such as the mosque, commercial stores, and recreational areas, including children's playgrounds covering a total area of 14 dunams.

Situated just 20 kilometres away from the capital, Amman, the residential city offers convenient access to essential services, the Hashemite University, and the Zarqa-Mafraq road.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, along with several distinguished officers from the armed forces of both nations.