AMMAN — The industrial producer prices index (PPI) decreased by 0.54 per cent during the first 11 months of the year, reaching 107.2 points compared to 107.79 points for the same period in 2023.

The monthly report of the Department of Statistics (DoS), released on Tuesday, showed that this decline was due to a 0.66 per cent drop in transformative industries prices and a 2.47 per cent drop in extractive industry prices, while electricity prices rose by 3.13 per cent.

In November, the industrial producer prices recorded a 1.12 per cent decrease, reaching 106.56 points compared to 107.77 points for the same month in 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On the commodity level, the decline in the index for November 2024, compared to the same month in 2023, was driven by a 1.23 per cent decrease in transformative industries prices and a 1.28 per cent decrease in extractive industry prices, while electricity prices increased by 0.72 per cent.

On a monthly change basis, the general index of industrial producer prices rose by 0.41 per cent in November this year, reaching 106.56 points compared to 106.12 points in the previous month.

This increase resulted from a 0.16 per cent rise in transformative industries prices, a 1.15 per cent rise in extractive industry prices, and a 3.63 per cent rise in electricity prices.

