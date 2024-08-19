KUWAIT-- Head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Mission to Kuwait, Mazen AboulHosn praised, Monday, Kuwait's role in supporting humanitarian efforts around the world.

In a statement to KUNA on World Humanitarian Day, AboulHosn said that in the last three years, Kuwait has supported the organization's humanitarian operations around the world with an amount exceeding USD 14 million.

The support has been effective in providing life-saving assistance, shelter and protection to millions of displaced individuals and communities affected by conflicts, natural disasters and other emergencies, he added.

He noted that the organization has more than 27,000 staff, most of whom work in the field to effectively address the needs of migrants and displaced persons around the world despite the great challenges posed by conflict, limited access and harsh conditions in hard-to-reach areas. (end) ae.aa

