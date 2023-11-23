German investor Christian Angermayer's family fund Apeiron Investment Group is setting up an office at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Apeiron’s new MENA Director, Salvatore Lavallo, joins the investment firm from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

"Apeiron’s UAE presence will be led by Christian Angermayer with the support of in-region co-heads Aaron Weaver and Salvatore Lavallo. Aaron has been a senior member of Apeiron's leadership team since 2019, having held executive and board positions across portfolio companies including Rejuveron Life Sciences, atai Life Sciences, and Alto Neuroscience," according to a statement from ADGM.

Aperion Investment Group will focus on venture building and scaling up in oprations in Abu Dhabi and the rest of its emirates for its network of more than 130 portfolio companies.

Venture building involves facilitating new start-ups that are strategically aligned to the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

