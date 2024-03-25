INSPECTIONS of marine vessels weighing less than 150 tonnes will now be offered by the private sector.This was revealed yesterday by Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry ship registration and seafarers’ director Mayas Al Agha during the Shura Council’s weekly session.However, he added that the ministry will still continue providing its normal inspection services.“We have a strong team of experts for the inspections but we are seeking to expand the availability of the service with the involvement of the private sector,” said Mr Al Agha.“The private sector service will see inspectors visiting homes or wherever the vessels are docked, and provide express inspections rather than wait for us to schedule an appointment.”

The official’s comments came as the Shura Council voted unanimously on a royal decree issued by His Majesty King Hamad in September last year to amend the 2020 Small Vessels Registration, Safety and Supervision Law.The decree mainly aims to reduce accidents, mainly involving jet skis, and protect lives.Under the decree, the Ports and Maritime Affairs at the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry may suspend the navigation and sailing licences and prevent a vessel from operating for a period not exceeding one month for violations.Any individual operating a ship/sailing vessel without a licence could be jailed for a period not exceeding one year or fined not exceeding BD1,500, or both.The same penalties will be imposed if a ship owner or captain operates the vessel without obtaining a navigation licence, fails to notify the authorities about a modification or damage, does not request cancellation of registration in circumstances that prohibit operations and sails despite a ban or without complying with provisions.

Anyone who prevents specialists in Ports and Maritime Affairs or the Coastguard or experts from performing their work shall be jailed for a period not exceeding one year, fined BD1,000, or both.Also under the decree, an application to renew the ship’s navigation and sailing licences must be submitted before the expiry date. The Transportation and Telecommunications Minister shall issue – on an approval from the Cabinet – an edict specifying fines for the violation. The navigation and sailing licences will not be issued until the fine and renewal fees are paid.With the exception of crimes stipulated in this law, the Ports and Maritime Affairs may enforce an administrative fine not exceeding BD500 on anyone who violates the provisions or decisions issued in implementation thereof.The fine increases with an increase in the number of violations.As stipulated in the decree, ship registration shall be processed by an application submitted by the owner or a representative to the Ports and Maritime Affairs. It must include all the information and documents specified in the edict issued by the responsible minister, depending on the type of ship to be registered. The registration office shall keep the original copies of documents submitted or an official duplicate.Ships registered in accordance with the law may not sail in Bahraini waters until obtaining sailing and navigation licences, in accordance with the conditions and controls determined by an edict issued by the minister.Floating marine units and small ships that do not engage in commercial activities are excluded.

Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Ka’abi, who was present during yesterday’s session, said the government was not at war with fishermen and sailors, and that tough measures were vital to clamp down on violations.Shura’s public utilities and environment committee chairman Dr Mohammed Hassan said rules needed to be updated to ensure the territorial waters are better governed as more people venture into the sea for various reasons.“Whether fishing, tourism, recreational, commercial or logistics or any other reason, the maritime sector is seeing more activity than years ago,” he said.Backing the move, the Interior Ministry said an effective, precise and more disciplined intervention was the need of the hour.Bahrain witnessed ‘an unprecedented’ number of violations and accidents at sea last year involving vessels weighing less than 150 tonnes, said Coastguard Commander Brigadier Jassim Al Ghatam.He revealed that 3,492 general violations and 58 accidents involving youths on jet skis were reported during the summer, adding that Bahrain was witnessing a surge in maritime activities and a crackdown was essential as ‘things were spiralling out of control’.mohammed@gdnmedia.bh

